BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BWA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,489,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 361.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,219 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 23.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,503 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213,630 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,359,000 after acquiring an additional 670,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,308,000 after acquiring an additional 669,137 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

