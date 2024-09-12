Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) versus Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP) Critical Comparison

Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Get Free Report) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Boston Scientific shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Revolutions Medical alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revolutions Medical and Boston Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Boston Scientific 0 2 18 1 2.95

Profitability

Boston Scientific has a consensus target price of $85.38, suggesting a potential upside of 3.03%. Given Boston Scientific’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

This table compares Revolutions Medical and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A Boston Scientific 12.00% 16.59% 9.22%

Risk & Volatility

Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolutions Medical and Boston Scientific”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Boston Scientific $14.24 billion 8.57 $1.59 billion $1.19 69.64

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Revolutions Medical.

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Revolutions Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolutions Medical

(Get Free Report)

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system. It also provides technologies for diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease and aortic valve conditions; WATCHMAN FLX, a Left Atrial Appendage Closure Device; and implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities, such as cardioverter and cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators, MRI S-ICD systems, cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers, quadripolar LV leads, ICD leads, pacing leads, remote patient management systems, insertable cardiac monitor systems, and remote cardiac monitoring systems. In addition, the company offers diagnosis and treatment of rate and rhythm disorders of the heart; peripheral arterial and venous diseases; and products to diagnose, treat and ease forms of cancer. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolutions Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolutions Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.