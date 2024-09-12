Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 1,002,239 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,553,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.34.

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

