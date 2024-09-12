Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Down 12.5%

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.18 ($0.00). 61,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,700,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Bowleven Trading Down 12.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.20. The stock has a market cap of £3.31 million, a PE ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.53.

Bowleven Company Profile

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

