Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $34.63 on Thursday. Braze has a twelve month low of $33.24 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.46.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,428.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,428.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,128,310.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,345 shares of company stock worth $8,232,925. Company insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Braze in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Braze by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Braze by 360.9% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

