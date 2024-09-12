BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BCTX opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. Analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in BriaCell Therapeutics by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 87,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.

