BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 target price on the stock.
BriaCell Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of BCTX opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65.
BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66. Analysts predict that BriaCell Therapeutics will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
