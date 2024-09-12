Brian J. Willey Purchases 1,500 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CFO Brian J. Willey purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MTDR opened at $49.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $71.08.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $847.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.55 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,124,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $742,797,000 after buying an additional 103,713 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $125,435,000 after purchasing an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 52,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

