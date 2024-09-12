Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Has $26.88 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 991.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for approximately 12.7% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $26,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 6.8 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $158.27 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $185.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $736.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.37 and its 200 day moving average is $156.34.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $162.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total value of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

