Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

NYSE:BFAM opened at $137.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.91. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.65 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $670.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $88,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,069,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $88,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.93, for a total transaction of $327,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,549.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,635 shares of company stock worth $3,198,948. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 637,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $64,735,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.