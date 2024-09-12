Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock Holdings Increased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 16.9% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock worth $1,895,248 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

BHF stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.06. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

