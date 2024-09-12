Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at $414,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 103.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,285,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,285,697.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of Bristow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristow Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:VTOL opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Bristow Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.71 million, a PE ratio of 841.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $359.75 million for the quarter.

About Bristow Group

(Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.