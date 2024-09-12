British Land (LON:BLND) Sets New 52-Week High at $449.40

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 449.40 ($5.88) and last traded at GBX 446.60 ($5.84), with a volume of 70081 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443.80 ($5.80).
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLND shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on British Land from GBX 469 ($6.13) to GBX 500 ($6.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, British Land has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 404 ($5.28).
In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 3,504 shares of British Land stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 412 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £14,436.48 ($18,878.62). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,613 shares of company stock worth $1,488,767. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
