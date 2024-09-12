Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $162.50 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.23.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $158.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.37 and a 200-day moving average of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.51 and a 12-month high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.