Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
BYFC opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $59.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.72. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.
About Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
