Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

BYFC opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a market cap of $59.16 million, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.72. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

About Broadway Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.73% of Broadway Financial worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

