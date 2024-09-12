Brokerages Set AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) PT at $191.64

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total transaction of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,084,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,213,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekside Partners bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $336,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $194.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

