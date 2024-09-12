Brokerages Set Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Target Price at $189.38

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.23.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Melius started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,746,936.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 100.4% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth about $1,381,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 12.5% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $158.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $79.51 and a 52-week high of $185.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.12%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

