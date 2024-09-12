Brokerages Set Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Target Price at $13.35

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.35.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DX

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DX opened at $12.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $802.28 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.30). Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.48%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DX. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth $903,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 31,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 474.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 98,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.