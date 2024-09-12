Brokerages Set Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Target Price at $188.38

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $188.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Guggenheim began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total transaction of $739,716.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,969.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.08 per share, for a total transaction of $248,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 165,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,495,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,465 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.67, for a total value of $739,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,190,969.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Repligen by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Repligen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $143.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 573.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.56. Repligen has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.11 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

