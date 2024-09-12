Brokerages Set Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Target Price at $41.82

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SEE

Sealed Air Stock Down 0.4 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 85.65% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.13%.

Institutional Trading of Sealed Air

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sealed Air by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Free Report

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.