Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RA. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $12,606,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 304.8% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 189,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 142,547 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 466,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $700,000.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE RA opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $13.48.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.59%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is -1,463.64%.

(Free Report)

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.