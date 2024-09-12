Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE:BTX opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Get Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics alerts:

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.