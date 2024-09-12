BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for BRP in a report released on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $2.20 per share.

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Scotiabank cut BRP from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Desjardins lowered BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. BRP has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in BRP by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 110,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,666,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

