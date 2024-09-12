Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Given a C$10.09 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) has been given a C$10.09 price objective by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

Builders Capital Mortgage Trading Down 0.6 %

BCF opened at C$8.95 on Tuesday. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 1-year low of C$8.01 and a 1-year high of C$9.00. The company has a market cap of C$20.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.65.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

