Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $42.52

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and traded as high as $47.29. Bunzl shares last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 4,508 shares.

Bunzl Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.40.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

