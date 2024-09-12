Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Receives $294.94 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $294.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $267.27 on Monday. Burlington Stores has a twelve month low of $115.66 and a twelve month high of $282.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,034,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,135,000 after acquiring an additional 775,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,471,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $100,164,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 466.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 493,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,612,000 after buying an additional 406,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,735,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

