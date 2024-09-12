Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Position Lifted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 42.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $7,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 56,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,746,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $2,237,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7,754.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 87,080 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $267.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $282.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $126,152.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.94.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

