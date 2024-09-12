C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of C3.ai by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in C3.ai by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.81. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.85 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.53.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 85.47% and a negative return on equity of 31.28%. C3.ai’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Capmk raised shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.70.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

