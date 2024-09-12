CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives $463.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $463.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered CACI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on CACI International from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CACI International from $383.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $469.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $457.98 and its 200-day moving average is $420.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. CACI International has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $489.18.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,946,548.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,946,548.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,241,872 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 900.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 35.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

