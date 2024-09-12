Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $115.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPT. Wedbush raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $127.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.90.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $387.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

