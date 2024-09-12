Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPB. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.18.

NASDAQ CPB opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.8% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 18.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 112,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

