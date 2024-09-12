Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Canaan in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Canaan to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Canaan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAN

Canaan Trading Down 1.3 %

CAN opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Canaan has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $255.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.15. Canaan had a negative net margin of 158.65% and a negative return on equity of 59.66%. The business had revenue of $71.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canaan will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Canaan

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at $34,000. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Canaan in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Canaan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Canaan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Canaan by 271.1% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 125,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.