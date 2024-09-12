Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nexteq (LON:NXQ)

Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Nexteq stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £63.02 million, a PE ratio of 808.33 and a beta of 1.36. Nexteq has a 52 week low of GBX 74.95 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.14.

Nexteq plc operates as a business-to-business technology design and supply chain partner to industrial equipment manufacturers North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, rest of the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Quixant and Densitron. The Quixant segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of gaming platforms and display solutions, such as cabinets and other computer platforms, as well as software for the casino gaming and slot machine industry.

