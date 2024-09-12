Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Nexteq (LON:NXQ)

Nexteq (LON:NXQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s current price.
Nexteq Price Performance
Shares of Nexteq stock opened at GBX 97 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £63.02 million, a PE ratio of 808.33 and a beta of 1.36. Nexteq has a 52 week low of GBX 74.95 ($0.98) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($2.09). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 101.25 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 130.14.
Nexteq Company Profile
