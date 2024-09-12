Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$187.00 to C$180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CNR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$192.00 to C$181.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$175.64.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CNR

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

TSE CNR opened at C$158.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$158.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$167.56. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$143.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$181.34. The company has a market cap of C$99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.40 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In related news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.