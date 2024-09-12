Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$160.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$170.00 to C$160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$190.00 to C$186.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$175.64.

TSE:CNR opened at C$158.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$158.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$167.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$143.13 and a 1 year high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

