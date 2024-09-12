Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$180.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$187.00 to C$180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$202.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$175.64.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$158.08 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The company has a market cap of C$99.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$167.56.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 8.8716518 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.14%.

In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

