Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Reduced by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $86.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.1373 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.