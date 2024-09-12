Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 5.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 65,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,592,000 after acquiring an additional 75,572 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oshkosh by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $97.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.67. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

