Candriam S.C.A. Buys 10,613 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $100,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $207.23 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.39 and its 200 day moving average is $200.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.44.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

