Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,721 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KB. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 370,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,267,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Financial Group by 32.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,409,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in KB Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 254,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,276,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 130,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 195.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 100,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 66,413 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE KB opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $67.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

