Candriam S.C.A. Grows Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $346,035.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $1,111,354.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 12,666 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $346,035.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,687.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOS. UBS Group decreased their price target on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mosaic from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE MOS opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.74%.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

