Candriam S.C.A. Has $287,000 Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vital Farms during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 162.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 66.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 8.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VITL shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $147.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $1,021,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,290,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,295,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $1,021,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,290,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,295,469.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $1,939,893.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at $18,700,842.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,381 shares of company stock worth $3,911,254. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.