Candriam S.C.A. Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC opened at $168.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.50 and a 52 week high of $286.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

In related news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,941,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,572,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,231,352 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

