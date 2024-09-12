Candriam S.C.A. Invests $201,000 in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $430,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,091,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSG. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Republic Services from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $204.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.89. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $208.69. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 12.11%. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

