Candriam S.C.A. Invests $240,000 in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 93,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $53,936.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AEO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEO

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

NYSE:AEO opened at $19.11 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.50.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.