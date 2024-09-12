Candriam S.C.A. Invests $33,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $136.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

