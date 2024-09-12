Candriam S.C.A. Invests $33,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2024

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHMFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 54.7% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PHM

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $2,491,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $131.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.80 and a 52 week high of $136.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.