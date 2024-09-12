Candriam S.C.A. Invests $757,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in DraftKings by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $38.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.64. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $25,972,998.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 668,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $25,972,998.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,504.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Sloan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $9,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,537,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,470,537 shares of company stock valued at $54,321,570 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

