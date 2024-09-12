Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,081,151 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Price Performance

NYSE VIPS opened at $12.80 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. CLSA downgraded shares of Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

