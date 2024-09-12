Candriam S.C.A. Sells 1,078 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,107,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 247.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 456,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,749,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 108,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.87 per share, for a total transaction of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $62.12 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

