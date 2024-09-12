Candriam S.C.A. Sells 145,068 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,068 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $100.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.36. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $104.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.56.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,373.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.52, for a total value of $48,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,373.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $192,532.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,165.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,939 shares of company stock worth $12,571,295 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

