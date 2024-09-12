Candriam S.C.A. Sells 8,061 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 41.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 173.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 217.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $21.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

